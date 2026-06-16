Assessing the Wizards' Biggest Need at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards are closer to exiting the rebuild than you think, and it isn't hard to tell. They've spent years in the basement of the NBA, developing prospects and building a core that can eventually break into the Eastern Conference postseason picture. 2027 might be the year they do that.

Washington's youth movement is highlighted by Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and more, but the organization also made some win-now moves in acquiring Trae Young and Anthony Davis. There's a great mix of veteran leadership and blue-chip prospects.

For the Wizards, the NBA Draft Lottery was the gift that keeps on giving. On top of what they already have, they'll own the No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, with plenty of options in a loaded class.

Washington Needs a High-Scoring Wing

At No. 1, taking the best prospect available is the best decision, but there's a glaring need for a high-level wing who can score the basketball with great efficiency. It's unclear whether Davis and Young have long-term futures in Washington, but in any case, the hole would be at the shooting guard/small forward position in terms of offense.

The Wizards have a tantalizing frontcourt duo in Davis and Sarr, while Young appears to be the perfect playmaker to distribute as a floor general. Defensively, Coulibaly, Johnson and more have the potential to be high-end ball-stoppers, if they aren't already. That leaves perimeter scoring.

There are really only two options for Washington at No. 1: AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. There is some buzz regarding Peterson's sole visit with the Wizards, but his camp's decisions shouldn't impact who the organization wants. At the end of the day, the front office makes the final call, and the Kansas star could end up somewhere he doesn't prefer.

Dybantsa and Peterson are two different prospects, yet both have superstar potential. Dybantsa led the nation in scoring at BYU, but also showed great versatility as a two-way force. He has some shooting concerns, but his scoring within the arc and athleticism make him star in multiple areas.

As for Peterson, he's a pure scorer with the ability to take over the game at any time. Injuries limited his experience with the Jayhawks, but when healthy, he showed he can attack the basket, score off the dribble, knock down threes and much more.

At this point, Washington's need is clear, but the ultimate decision is Peterson or Dybantsa.