Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher Showing Why He Went No. 1
In a class that seemingly lacked a bonafide number-one prospect, the Atlanta Hawks selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, a pick that is starting to pay off for a franchise that has lacked identity outside of Trae Young for a long time. Though they are banged up and struggling, Risacher has become one of the bright spots for a team that desperately needs some positive momentum.
The top pick now leads the 2024 rookies in points per game, due in large part to a monster performance in a 121-116 win against the Knicks on November 6 where he scored 33 points on 11-for-18 from the field, including 6-of-10 from three. In his last game, a loss versus the Bulls on November 9, he poured in another 17, this time on 6-for-14, but 5-of-8 from inside the arc. His efficiency outside of the game against New York hasn't been ideal, but the young player is working through growing pains that are part of any rookie's growth pattern.
Averaging 12.0 points, ahead of Jaylen Wells (11.4 points), Zach Edey (11.2 points), and Jared McCain (10.2 points), Risacher has been garnering minutes at the forward spot in place of the injured De'Andre Hunter, and while he has had his ups and downs, the development is certainly promising. In a draft class plagued by so much uncertainty at the top, Risacher has seemingly become one of the answers.
The big focus for him going forward is going to be consistent shooting. He shot 35.2% for JL Bourg when playing in LNB Elite and a blazing hot 56.1% from deep over 17 games in the Euro Cup in 2023-24, meaning he has the capability to be a high-level perimeter shooter.
The Hawks, who are down the aforementioned De’Andre Hunter, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, and Vit Krejci, are struggling to stay afloat in the East with a record of 4-7 overall, or 11th in conference. They will need Risacher to continue to be a scoring asset if they are to rebound from their slow start, as well as get back some of these other key pieces.
Right now, Risacher is considered second in most Rookie of the Year odds trackers, just behind previously mentioned Memphis center Zach Edey. If he can increase his efficiency, his odds will only improve.
