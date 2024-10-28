Zaccharie Risacher Shows Promise In First Career Start
Zaccharie Risacher is the least-hyped No. 1 overall pick in quite some time. That’s just a fact. It doesn’t take away from his talent as a player—it’s simply a reflection of the quieter media buzz around him.
But he didn’t let this lack of hype get in the way in his first career start. Despite it not ringing out in national headlines, his entrance into the Atlanta Hawks’ starting lineup brough highly impressive two-way play from the wing position. He made an instant impact in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing the high-potential foundation he can build on to become a high-level starter in the near future.
Risacher’s best plays came on the defensive side of the ball, where he took on the difficult task of guarding Jalen Williams. He utilized his long, slender frame to get skinny and stay connected to Williams in ball-screen actions. Standing at just under 6-foot-9 with a near-6-foot-10 wingspan, Risacher brings highly coveted length to the first line of the Hawks defense, along with teammate Dyson Daniels. This allowed the Frenchman to not only challenge Williams with effective contests, holding him to a modest 20 points, but also made him a disruptive off-ball defender. As he rotated between defensive positions, he used his length to prod the ball loose in passing lanes and force misses as a rim protector. In particular, his most impressive play of the game came when he packed away Williams’ finish on a drive to the basket.
Risacher also made encouraging plays offensively. In 27 minutes of play, he recorded 13 points, 12 of which came from two-point range, and a single point coming by way of the free throw line. While a known shooter, he couldn’t get a three-pointer to fall. Still, he showcased offensive potential through some tantalizing drives to the rim, in which he used his length to create a direct finishing angle. He also made some plays off the ball via backdoor cuts, a staple of his game for JL Bourg back in France.
Risacher still has ways to go in terms of polishing his defensive execution and offensive skill-set, but this is expected from any NBA rookie, let alone one coming off his first career start. He’s already demonstrating a positive impact on both sides of the ball, which bodes very well for his potential as he continues his young career in Atlanta.
