Tari Eason Has Fine-Worthy Explanation for Deni Avdija’s Big Night vs. Rockets

In the postgame interview, Tari Eason blamed the refs as the reason why he was not able to stop Deni Avdija, because the refs make it seem like you can’t touch him.

He kept repeating "Zebras."



בראיון שלאחר המשחק, השחקן ששמר על דני אבדיה רוב המשחק, טארי איסון, מאשים את השופטים… pic.twitter.com/rkceVMUqPD