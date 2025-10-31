Austin Reaves Has Become One of NBA's Best Undrafted Players Ever

Austin Reaves is the sixth player to average 30+ PPG and 10+ APG in his first five games of a season:



▪️ Oscar Robertson (1961-62 & 1966-67)

▪️ Tiny Archibald (1972-73)

▪️ James Harden (2016-17)

▪️ Russell Westbrook (2016-17)

▪️ Nikola Jokić (2024-25)

▪️ Austin Reaves (2025-26)… pic.twitter.com/XQ0bQgSihc