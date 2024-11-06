Bogoljub Markovic is Establishing Himself as a Top International Prospect
KK Mega Basket is a development factory. From Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to Nikola Jokic, they have a proven record of bringing in prospects, giving them the playing time they need, and getting them drafted. This season is no different, with Jack Kayil, Mihajlo Petrovic, and Bogoljub Markovic all drawing the eye of NBA scouts.
Markovic has impressed the most and could be making his way into the 2025 NBA Mock Drafts soon.
At 6-foot-11 and roughly 200 pounds, Markovic has been playing as a four and five for Mega, but their positions are fluid which is something that caters to Markovic’s skillset and makes him appealing as a prospect. For his size, Markovic has a well-rounded game where he brings a lot to the table. His stats this season show that. Through six games he’s averaging 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and three assists to two turnovers per game. His shooting splits are 57/46/86, and while the 46 percent from deep is only on 13 attempts, and regression is expected, he is clearly a good shooter. 86 percent from the line helps give confidence in his shooting, as does his 35 percent from deep on 102 attempts with OKK Beograd in the Serbian League last season. Markovic turned 19 this past summer, and he is a proven quality shooter, especially for his size.
Markovic is comfortable scoring in the post too, seeking out back-to-the-basket opportunities when the space is there and he brings his touch from the perimeter to his interior game as well. His blend of perimeter and interior skills makes him a desirable on-ball screener because he’s a threat as a roller and popper. He can adjust his game to what defenses are deciding to concede, and capitalize on those openings with sufficient shotmaking.
The cherry on top of Markovic’s game is his court vision and overall basketball IQ. His assist-to-turnover ratio is net positive and he consistently looks for the open man when he beats his opponent and sees help coming. Additionally, he looks to cut now that teams are giving him more respect as a spot-up threat, especially from the corner. Markovic sees, reads, and responds to the game well. All three of his physical, tactical, and mental attributes make this possible.
Markovic enjoys playing in the open court as well. His combination of speed, size, and skill makes him a weapon as a lane-filler and rim runner. It is where he’s at his most dangerous in the open floor but he’s looking to expand his game in this area too, particularly with grab-and-go’s. Markovic has recently been looking to start the fastbreak after he secures a defensive rebound, pushing the ball out immediately and looking to take advantage of his own defender and potentially others being behind him. Of his 19 tagged transition possessions by Synergy Sports, seven have been as a ballhandler and eight have been filling in on the wings. That blend is a testament to his talent.
However, if Markovic wants this to continue to be a part of his game he needs to improve his handle in the open court. He currently pushes the ball with his head down, and the ball is too close to his body, limiting the ground he should be able to cover with his size and speed. Markovic should be a dominant open-floor ballhandler with his physical gifts at this level, but his ballhandling skills are currently holding him back from his full potential there.
Markovic's allure is in how well-rounded his game is. While he currently plays as more of a four-five for Mega, in the NBA he would probably become more of a three-four. To get there, his most important development skill will be sharpening his handle. He doesn’t need to be a pure point-forward by any means, but some general tightening is needed to let the rest of his skillset flourish. If Markovic can show that throughout this season, he could become an ideal draft-and-stash prospect that an NBA team can reap the rewards of a few seasons down the road. As things stand currently, Markovic looks like he’ll continue Mega’s trend of making NBA teams happy.
