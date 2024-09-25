Celtics Baylor Scheierman Bulks Up Ahead of Rookie Season
With the NBA season right around the corner the media day circuits have picked up with the Boston Celtics getting things started this week. Looking to repeat as champions, the Celtics have taken a run it back approach with a team that appears to have dreams of a dynastic run already over the hump with such a young core.
One of the only fresh faces in Bean town is rookie swingman Baylor Scheierman, who has spent the offseason bulking up.
“I’ve definitely worked on my body a lot and that’s a big emphasis for me coming into this new league. The best athletes, the most strong individuals...I have definitely put in a lot of time into that part of my game," Scheierman said at media day.
The rookie will look to crack a solidified rotation and is already being praised by his peers ahead of training camp with Sam Hauser looking to set the record straight on the layers to the Creighton product's game.
“All the new additions have been great … Baylor’s a shooter, but he’s more than that. He has a good future in this league," Hauser said.
Once you are pigeonholed into a "just a shooter" archetype it is hard to break free of that mold, Though, Sheierman has all the chops to break that mold.
