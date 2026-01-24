Tyler Tanner's Big Performance Helps Vanderbilt Get Back on Track

After a 16-0 start to the season, Vanderbilt hit a rough patch over the past week.

The Commodores dropped their first game of the season on the road against Texas, then lost to defending national champion Florida before falling at the hands of Arkansas in Fayetteville. On Saturday, though, the team got back on track with an 88-56 win against Mississippi State in Starkville.

On Saturday, as it has been all season, Vanderbilt was led by sophomore guard Tyler Tanner. Against Mississippi State, Tanner finished with a game-high 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and just one turnover while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

This was the latest impressive performance in what has been a breakout season for Tanner, who is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

As a freshman, the former three-star recruit averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. With Tanner's role seeing a significant increase in 2025-26, his NBA Draft profile has grown as well.

After not being in many draft conversations to start the year, Tanner has elevated himself into a potential 2026 prospect with a stellar sophomore season. The biggest concern around the Commodores' star, however, is his size.

Tanner is listed at 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, well below the ideal height for an NBA player. The standout guard's playmaking and scoring ability could be good enough to overcome is lack of size at the next level, but competing against bigger defenders will likely make it difficult for Tanner to find the same succees as a scorer.

Additionally, Tanner may struggle to defend in the NBA, as most guards will have a significant height advantage. Still, with a strong showing throughout the rest of SEC play and the NCAA Tournament, Tanner could earn a spot in the 2026 draft class.

Alongside Tanner, sixth-year guard Duke Miles also had a solid outing against Mississippi State. Miles tallied 17 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 7 steals while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

This year, Miles is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field, 34.6% from deep and 88.2% from the charity stripe. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 188 pounds, Miles' size and age will likely be concerns for NBA teams, but the veteran still has a chance to earn late second round or UDFA consideration.

