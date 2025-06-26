Boston Celtics Draft Hugo Gonzalez with No. 28 Pick
The Celtics have been far-and-away the NBA’s busiest offseason team, making multiple deals in the weeks following their second round exit.
That trend continued at Wednesday’s 2025 NBA Draft, where Boston added another fresh face to the team in the form of the No. 28 pick, drafting wing Hugo Gonzalez.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Gonzalez: "A Spanish wing standing at 6-foot-6 with guard tools, Gonzalez has one of the most intriguing skillsets in this entire draft class. He has a strong frame and good athleticism for his size, all while boasting a great handle and shiftiness with the ball."
"When it comes to players with baseline skillsets to make an early impact in the NBA, Gonzalez fits the mold. He could be a legitimate contributor as a rookie with his NBA-ready frame and foundational traits. He’s extremely smart and his IQ stands out on both ends of the floor."
It’s long been expected that the Celtics would off-load their bigger contracts this offseason. But the quick trading of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis so close to season’s end — and prior to the draft — was somewhat surprising. Talented guard Anfernee Simons was added in exchange for Holiday, with the stretch-five being send for Georges Niang.
Accounting for potential future trades in Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, the Boston roster will look drastically different next years.
Boston will also pick at No. 32 on Day 2 of the draft, which commences on Thursday, June 26. The next major milestone in the NBA offseason will be the 2025 NBA 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas, NV, which will take place from July 10-20.