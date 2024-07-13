BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Rookie Daron Holmes II out for Season
On Friday, NBA Summer League tipped off in Vegas with the Denver Nuggets taking on L.A. Clippers. In that contest, the Nuggets fell 88-78, but that wasn’t the relevant news that came out of Friday.
In the midst of that game the Denver Nuggets lost their No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for the entire 2024-25 season.
The Nuggets saw Holmes II made his debut in the Blue and Gold to the tune of 11 points and seven rebounds during his 25 minutes of action.
However, after the game it was revealed by Shams Charania of the Athletic that Holmes II has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon.
The Dayton product will be sidelined for the entire season and need a redshirt year much like fellow big man prospect Chet Holmgren did back in the 2022-23 season after suffering a Lisfranc Fracture the August before his first NBA season.
While there is precedent for the 21-year-old to come back next season ready to roll, this is still a huge blow to the current Nuggets who were going to rely heavily on their rookie after an offseason of moving parts.
The Denver Nuggets depth will be tested as they hope for breakout season across the board to support their elite top duo.
There’s never a good time to see a player go down with a season ending injury, though, still months away from the start of the 2024-25 season gives Denver time to pivot.
While Holmes II can not maximize his game on the floor this year, there are countless examples of players benefiting from being sidelined a season in their adjustments to the league.
Want to join the discussion? and to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also behind the coverage.