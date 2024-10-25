Bub Carrington Earns Start in NBA Debut, Avoids Injury Scare
The Washington Wizards began thier season on Thursday against the defending champion Boston Celtics. In this tilt, the Wizards rightfully leaned into their youth movement.
In this clash with the Celtics, Wizards bench boss Brain Keefe elected to start No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Alex Sarr, No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Carlton Bub Carrington and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Bilal Coulibaly.
Flanking the youngsters were veterans Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, each having a ring on their resume. The Wizards fell to the Celtics, 122-102, in a forgetable debut for Sarr and Carrington in the box score.
The Pittsburgh scoring guard turned in three points on 1-for-6 shooting from the floor, 0-for-2 beyond the arc but the one bucket was an and-one. Though, Carrington did contribute in other ways such as his three rebounds, two assists and two blocks on the defensive end.
Carrington left the contest after 26 minutes of action with what Keefe called a "Mild" ankle sprain. On Friday, the Wizards returned to the practice court where Carrington was tabbed as a "Fully participant" sending a good signal to the Wizards faithful that the highly coveted guard avoided an injury scare in his debut.
Up next, Carrington and the Wizards return to action on Saturday, playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Wizards lottery pick already being inserted into the first five seems like a good sign that Washington is willing to give the guard a long leash to grow which is exactly what the Doctor ordered for a raw guard.
