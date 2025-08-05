Bucks Draft Pick Bogoljub Markovic Will Return to Mega Basket for Next Season
After some first-round selection rumors percolated late in the draft process for Serbian forward Bogoljub Markovic, he ultimately fell in the range where he was expected to go: the back half of the second round. The Milwaukee Bucks selected him there and had Markovic join them for the Vegas Summer League. In NBA Summer League, Markovic averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 48/15/77 shooting splits across five games. With a mostly average showing and some notable lowlights, it was obvious that Markovic doesn't quite look ready for the NBA.
What's next for Bogoljub Markovic?
Having only turned 20 years old during NBA Summer League, and with plenty of time to develop, the Bucks opted to stash Markovic and send him back to the team from which they drafted him from, KK Mega Basket. With the Bucks still in win-now mode with Giannis Antetokounmpo and a roster full of role players, there wasn't room for a development project like Markovic. Their head coach, Doc Rivers, is also known for preferring veterans over young prospects.
Returning to Europe is probably best for Markovic. While his talent was on display all of last season, averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 55/39/77 shooting splits, his best role going forward is still unclear. Standing at a little over 6-foot-10 and with a good wingspan, the center might be best. But to have a long career at the five, Markovic will need to bulk up a little bit. His frame is still wiry, and he would struggle to control the glass the way you'd normally want a center to.
His perimeter skills make him desirable as a forward/wing combo. Not only can he knock down open catch-and-shoot threes, but he's also comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking closeouts. He even flashed some on-the-move decision-making last season. But he doesn't currently have enough lateral speed to confidently defend NBA wings. His size and length help him make up for some deficiencies, but the likes of even Kelly Oubre or Peyton Watson currently look more than capable of blowing by him on a regular basis.
Markovic's best fit is probably something similar to when the Oklahoma City Thunder play Chet Holmgren next to Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren's rebounding becomes a plus next to a center that can dictate the mosh pit that is the NBA glass, as do his rim protection skills, giving his teams five-man unit not one but two quality rim protectors. On offense, Holmgren doesn't have to be a screening hub and can avoid fatigue by playing more from the perimeter and with the ball in his hands. In a best-case scenario, Markovic projects for a similar role.
It is important to note that he does not project to be anywhere near as good as Holmgren. Hopefully, this next season with Mega Basket, he gets to play alongside a mix of Luigi Suigo and Pavle Backo. If he shows an ability to pair nicely with them, his future as an NBA player becomes clearer.
What does this move mean for the Milwaukee Bucks?
The Bucks need to win games, and win them fast. Their decision to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard this summer, just so they could throw a bag at a clearly past his best Myles Turner, appears to be a last hurrah to try to keep Antetokounmpo happy enough to stick around. Markovic wouldn't help them now, and perhaps the best way he can help them now is with trade value. If the Bucks look to upgrade at the deadline, don't be surprised if Markovic's rights get thrown in a deal.
