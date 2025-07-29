KK Mega Basket Continues to Add to Roster with Serbian Center Prospect Pavle Backo
Misko Raznatovic appears to have a never-ending pipeline of talent at his disposal. The Serbian super agent and man in charge of KK Mega Basket, one of Europe's last-standing development-focused clubs, helped secure NIL deals for a good chunk of his roster at the beginning of the offseason. Raznatovic also helped other clients sprinkled throughout the Adriatic League secure NIL deals as well.
With a lot of young European talent opting for NIL deals over staying home in Europe, there have been concerns about some development-focused teams' ability to sustain themselves while prioritizing playing young talent at the professional level. Ratipharm Ulm looked to restock with Mo Diakitie and Diego Garavaglia, but how would Mega manage?
Mega let the summer transpire, and now, during the early days of the FIBA U18 European championships, they've sorted out the center position for next season through Italian prospect Luigi Suigo and now, Serbian prospect, Pavle Backo. Both Suigo and Backo are top 2007-born big men and could play their way into a good position for the 2026 NBA Draft or use a strong season or two with Mega to secure big-time NIL deals. Backo, like Suigo, is still only 18 years old.
Backo is also similar to Suigo in terms of play style. Suigo has more height, but both are well-rounded centers who extend their game well beyond the paint. They are comfortable shooting threes, putting the ball on the floor, and trying to distribute out of the post. Backo is more physical than the lanky Suigo. Backo is more than happy to back down opposing defenders and can even bully more than one at a time with his current frame. A lefty, he also shoots the three with more confidence and attacks off the dribble with much more intent than Suigo.
Between the two of them, Backo looks more ready for professional minutes, but only time will tell. The Adriatic League is home to two EuroLeague clubs and other continental competitors. The league is physical and demanding, and outside of Mega, primarily full of experienced veterans. It's proven a capable development home for the likes of Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic, and, as recently as last season, also Joan Beringer. Partizan Belgrade has stocked up on ex-NBA players such as Jabari Parker, Shake Milton, and potentially Charles Bassey. Their rivals, Crvena Zvezda, could be adding Devonte Graham.
While Backo and Suigo will have plenty of playing time, scouts will be watching closely to see how they handle themselves against the more proven veterans they'll be facing. They'll get quality point guard play from German prospect Jack Kayil, who could also be pursuing a potential NIL deal after this season, to help set them up for some easy scores, but they'll need to show their all-around game for NBA Draft discussions or big-time NIL opportunities.
