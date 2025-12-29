Point Guards Highlight Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch Tonight

If the 2026 NBA Draft’s top storyline has been the top-tier of players in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, the very next storylines has been its elite crop of point guards.

Not often does a class produce upwards of five or more elite lead guards, though the ’26 group seems on pace to do just that.

Interestingly, tonight’s college basketball slate features most of the top group, making for an exciting few games. Here are some of the top prospects to watch:

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Tonight, Houston takes on Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT, offering scouts and NBA decision-maker another chance to look at Kingston Flemings.

Flemings has come on as one of the top players in the nation after questions about just how impactful he’d be in his freshman season. He’s got a great case at being the best all-around guard, offering a downhill scoring punch, great splits from outside and over two steals per game.

The NBA will be on close watch to see if it holds, given he’s fairly new to the top of the draft space.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Labaron Philon’s been not just one of the top guards in the country, but players in general.

He’s ballooned his production to 21.9 points and 5.6 assists per game, doing so with flexible handling, improved shooting and projectable, high-floor defense. He’s a sophomore opposed to freshman, though his production might outweigh his slightly older age.

The Crimson Tide will take on Yale at 7 p.m. CT.

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

In a similar statistical tier to Philon is Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., who potentially has claim to the best non-conference slate of any mentioned here.

As a five-star true freshman, Acuff wasn’t projected as a lottery pick, but he’s muscling his way to being one. He’s scored nearly 19 points per game with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he’s been a steadying presence for a great Razorbacks squad.

He’ll be hard to place among the top handlers, though if he can keep up his production, an NBA team will value him highly.

Arkansas takes on James Madison at 7 p.m. CT.

Brayden Burries, Arizona

The top-ranked team in the nation takes on South Dakota State at 8 p.m. CT, rolling out the white-hot Brayden Burries.

Burries had a slow start, but has ratcheted up, averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his last seven games. He’s shot 57% overall and 39% from three in that same span.

Despite Koa Peat’s great start, Burries is making the case as Arizona’s top prospect, and is doing so as a lead guard succeeding off the ball.