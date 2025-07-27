BYU Forward Offers Potential Grand Prize in Loaded 2026 Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is still fresh, with most rookies having only been with their team for a month. Still, several organizations — especially those not set to see lots of success next season — are already looking to a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.
The next class is projected to have as many as three No. 1-level prospects in BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and Duke’s Cam Boozer. But the class as a whole is deep throughout.
At the forefront of those conversations is Dybantsa, who could very well end up the grand prize in one of the best draft classes we’ve seen in years.
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa is a projected three-level scoring wing with more polish than your typical 18-year-old. His overall athleticism and general scoring is the main draw. He has uniquely great horizontal and vertical athleticism, using more fluid, coordinated and connected movement than most his size.
His combination of tools helped him to average 26.4 points across 40 games in his time with Utah Prep, offering high efficiency at all three levels. Just weeks ago, Dybantsa led the US FIBA U19 World Cup team to gold, earning MVP with 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Dybantsa's NBA projection is an easy one. All 30 teams have need of three-level scoring wings. Especially with those who project to have All-Star or even All-NBA potential with length, feel, and the potential for defensive and passing versatility. For now, the Jazz, Wizards and Nets are likely projected to land his talents, but there could be other suitors who opts out of winning games next season.
An all-around guard in Peterson and physical tweener in Boozer are sure to offer Dybantsa a run for his money at No. 1. But the BYU forward’s combination of tools and feel for the game should offer him a higher ceiling, even if his collegiate stats aren’t quite as good. And the Cougars' five-out system should lend itself well to success for Dybantsa.
Dybantsa and BYU open their 2025-26 season with an exhibition against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 18.