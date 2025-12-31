NBA Draft: Caleb Wilson Sees Strong Start to Conference Play

Caleb Wilson has left little doubt that he’s a top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward came in as a highly-touted five-star, projected as a lottery pick by many. But through incredible production and an evident motor, he’s quickly forced evaluators hands in including him among the top prospects.

Some thought a 22-point outing versus Central Arkansas in his collegiate debut would be an outlier, though it’s very much been the norm so far. Through non-conference play, Wilson averaged 19.6 points on 55% shooting, snagging 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals and blocks apiece per game.

His physical tools and innate athleticism drove fairly incredible production, both against lower-level and ranked opponents. He's been an unstoppable force around the rim, dunking nearly everything and grabbing boards when he doesn't.

And Wilson seems keen to continue his output into conference play.

Against Florida State on Tuesday night, Wilson and the Tar Heels cruised to a 13-point win, pushing to 13-1. The soon-to-be draftee scored another 22 points, this time on 9-for-15 shooting. He grabbed a much-needed 16 rebounds, added six assists to just two turnovers, with two blocks. Doing so against non-conference opponents was one thing, but FSU were no pushovers.

His scoring featured plenty of the usual stuff: hanging around the rim for put-backs, getting out in transition and the occasional touchy mid-range jumper.

Wilson's passing is an especially underrated part of his game. Typically, it includes solid play-making built around making the extra passing or finding teammates off double-teams, but Tuesday might featured some eye-popping plays. He fired a shot to the corner off a live dribble, and fit several passes through tight windows in transition.

Wilson hasn’t yet cracked the top-three, made up of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and BYU wing AJ Dybantsa, but he’s ranked as the outright fourth-best prospect for plenty of evaluators. His 3-point shooting, and a few other limitations, could keep him there for the long haul, though that's no slight in such a loaded class.

If Wilson is to continue climbing, he'll do so in conference play. The Tar Heels have a myriad of tough games coming up, including No. 21 Virginia, two bouts against No. 6 Duke and Boozer, as well as No. 16 Louisville.

UNC is also cruising toward an NCAA Tournament berth, where Wilson would be under the microscope for NBA scouts and decision-makers. They next take on SMU on Saturday, Jan. 3.