BYU Freshman AJ Dybantsa Dominates in Exhibition vs. Nebraska
Brigham Young Freshman Aj Dybantsa made his unofficial college debut Saturday and showed the world why many consider him the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Dybansta scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out three assists in the Cougars' loss to Nebraska. The 6-foot-9 wing was ultra-aggressive as a scorer and displayed his intersection of fluidity and athleticism to carve his way to the rim. Dybantsa relentlessly attacked the cup, and the Cornhusker couldn’t stay in front, which led to eight free-throw attempts.
Despite his aggressiveness, Dybantsa somehow managed to be in control and coordinated. He not only got to the rim when he wanted but also got to his spots in the mid-range and hit smooth jumpers over smaller defenders.
The wing was also decisive off the ball. He constantly relocated as guards created paint touches, and when he did get the ball, he quickly hoisted a three or attacked as the defense rotated. BYU head coach Kevin Young found creative ways to get him involved in the offense. Young had his star freshman set screens, gave him middle-of-the-floor clearouts and ran him off of zoom actions.
Young, a former NBA assistant is known for his offensive genius and looks to diversify Dybantsa's offensive game in prepration for the NBA next year.
Two common concerns for Dybantsa as he enters his freshman season are his playmaking ability—the ball can stick at times–and his motor on defense, but they weren’t a problem against Nebraska. He did a good job moving the ball, getting his shots in the flow of the offense, and flashing rebounding and defensive playmaking.
Dybantsa skied over his opponents and grabbed multiple contested rebounds, which led to transition opportunities. He also finished with three steals and one block.
He had a few plays where he didn’t show effort and was a step behind on defense on a few occasions, but overall, it was an auspicious debut, and Dybantsa looks as good as advertised.