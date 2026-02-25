NBA Draft: Player Comparisons for the Consensus Top-Three Picks

With less than a week until March and less than three weeks until all conference tournaments are fully underway, scouts and analysts have a much better idea of their NBA Draft order. However, just like before the start of the college basketball season, the consensus top three remains the same.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer have been battling for a case to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, and they highlight Draft Digest's latest mock draft, in that exact order. Each freshman brings something unique to the table, whether it be Dybantsa unreal athleticism, Peterson's natural scoring ability or Boozer's versatility.

It's fun to give these prospects a comparison to one of history's better players, so why not hop on the trend? While there are so many pros to compare each freshman to, here is one comp for each of the consensus's top three:

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Player Comparison: Tracy McGrady

Dybantsa may not have as tight a handle or a legitimate three-point shot as Tracy McGrady, but the potential is certainly there as a 6-foot-9 athletic scorer. BYU's freshman sensation is leading college basketball in scoring at 24.9 points per game on 53-36-76 shooting splits, and while he isn't one to take the deep ball often, he can still knock it down off the dribble and the catch.

Shooting is where Dybantsa needs the most work, but that doesn't necessarily mean it needs MUCH work. With a near-seven-foot-wingspan and phenomenal footwork, he can create space in little but large movements. Defensively, he isn't as spectacular as many had hoped, but the flashes have been there.

2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Player Comparison: Devin Booker

It's easy to give in to the Kobe Bryant comparisons, but to give Peterson that distinction after appearing in just 17 of Kansas's 28 total games wouldn't necessarily be fair. When he's healthy, the 6-foot-5 wing is, by far, the best offensive weapon on the court.

Unfortunately, whether it be playing it safe or legitimately suffering injuries, Peterson has been out for a multitude of reasons. The frustration comes from fans and the media wanting to hold him higher than everyone else, because his three-level scoring ability is second to none. The Jayhawks' star is averaging 19.5 points on 47-41-80 shooting splits.

Because of his pure scoring talents, a solid comp for Peterson (out of Bryant) is Devin Booker, due to their methodical yet quick movements, tight handle and overall shot creation.

3. Cameron Boozer, Duke

Player Comparison: Anthony Davis

A big reason why fans and analysts have Boozer outside of the top two might be because he isn't as flashy, but rest assured, he has just as much potential as Dybantsa and Peterson.

Duke's 6-foot-9 power forward is averaging nearly 23 points and 10 rebounds per game, to go along with four assists and nearly two steals. He is the overwhelming favorite to win National Player of the Year due to his versatility on both ends of the floor, able to bully defenders in the post and defend most positions.

Thus, a suitable comparison for Boozer is Anthony Davis, not because of athleticism or shot-blocking, but because of his offensive prowess and rebounding numbers.