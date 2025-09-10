Can Chicago Bulls get Top 2026 Draft Pick?

Matas Buzelis in 31 regular-season starts as a rookie:



📈 13.0 PPG

📈 4.5 RPG

📈 1.9 APG

📈 1.1 BPG@RotoWire breaks down their Fantasy Sleepers at Forward for the '25-26 season 📲 https://t.co/4WbGzVjrI4 pic.twitter.com/qIwqdMEmQT