Projecting the 2026 NBA Draft’s First Round

So far, the 2026 NBA Draft class is more than living up to the hype.

The trio of top prospects are uniquly dominating college basketball, several more are banging on the door to the top tier, and returning upperclassmen are seeing notable seasons across the board.

The draft always infuses the NBA with talent, but the 2026 iteration is proving to be a can't-miss event for several NBA teams.

In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, we did our best to project how the 2026 NBA Draft's first round could shake out, featuring a Tankathon spin. You can click the link below to watch, or read on for the projections:

1. Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

2. OKC Thunder (LA): Cameron Boozer, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks (NOP): AJ Dybantsa, BYU

4. Portland Trail Blazers: Caleb Wilson, UNC

5. Washington Wizards: Kingston Flemings, Houston

6. Indiana Pacers: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

7. Brooklyn Nets: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

8. Charlotte Hornets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

9. Dallas Mavericks: Labaron Philon, Alabama

10. OKC Thunder (UTA): Thomas Haugh, Florida

11. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

12. Chicago Bulls: Koa Peat, Arizona

13. Memphis Grizzlies: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

14. San Antonio Spurs (ATL): Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

15. Golden State Warriors: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

16. Atlanta Hawks (CLE): Aday Mara, Michigan

17. Memphis Grizzlies (PHO): Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

18. Miami Heat: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

19. OKC Thunder (PHI): Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

20. Charlotte Hornets (ORL): Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

21. Boston Celtics: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

22. Toronto Raptors: Braylon Mullins, UConn

23. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

24. Cleveland Cavaliers (SAS): Isaiah Evans, Duke

25. New York Knicks: Cameron Carr, Baylor

26. OKC Thunder (HOU): Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

27. Los Angeles Lakers: Dame Sarr, Duke

28. Denver Nuggets: Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

29. Detroit Pistons: Henri Veesaar, UNC

30. Washington Wizards (OKC): Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Sacramento Kings were the biggest winners of the mock, taking Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the top pick. Peterson would immediately offer the franchise their best player in years, and would offer a jumping off point for a rebuild.

The NBA's nightmare scenario is highlighted by the Thunder grabbing Cameron Boozer second overall via the Clippers pick, and Florida upperclassman Thomas Haugh at No. 9 with the Jazz pick. OKC had two additional late-round picks as well, and they currently sit at a league-best 23-1.

Other notable selections include the Hawks getting AJ Dybantsa via New Orleans, the Charlotte Hornets gambling on a point guard in Mikel Brown Jr., and several more potential contributors landing with contenders in the last few selections.