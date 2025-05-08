Can Jaland Lowe be a Draft Riser in 2026?
This offseason, the Kentucky Wildcats built one of the most expensive rosters in the country, as the NIL collective proved their backing of second-year head coach Mark Pope beyond a shadow of a doubt by bringing in forward/center Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State, projected top-10 pick in 2026), guard Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), forward Mo Dioubate (Alabama), and guard Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh).
Add this to the mix of players, some elite returners like Otega Oweh and prep talent like Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, and Kentucky looks to have easily a top-five roster in the country, paired with a coach in Pope, who gets the most out of his offensive players with his five-out spacing.
Enter Jaland Lowe, a guard from Pittsburgh who averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season, leading the team in the first and third categories. The problem with Lowe was his offensive inefficiency – he shot just 38% from the field last season, having trouble not only with his three-point shot (27%), but also his finishing at the rim (43% inside the arc).
This isn't necessarily an indictment of his game on all fronts, however. Lowe was asked to do entirely too much for the Panthers last season, serving as the lead initiator and leading scorer on a team that struggled mightily through the 2025-26 season, finishing just one game above .500 at 17-16. Pope aims to change his trajectory from a guard who forces a lot of shots into one who can play within the flow of the five-out offense, likely finding easier opportunities to score and distribute given the teammates he has around him.
Lowe's ultimate goal is to be a first-round NBA Draft selection, which can happen if a couple of things go his way. First of all, the efficiency obviously must take a leap, and second, he must cut down on turnovers (3.0 per game). Due to the fact that he will have significantly more help with off-ball stars like Aberdeen and Oweh, it makes sense that he will be able to fix this issue.
Jaland Lowe certainly has the talent to be an NBA player – he just needs to put the pieces together and become a more complete guard on the ball.