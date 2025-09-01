Can Tennessee’s Nate Ament Join 2026 Draft’s Top Tier?
The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be one of the best in decades, presently offering up as many as three No. 1-level picks, per experts.
It would be a shock to see the likes of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer slip out of the top tier ahead of next year’s draft. While things happen, and preseason rankings rarely hold, the three are exceptionally well-positioned to become the first to hear their names at the 2026 NBA Draft.
Still, others could join them in the top tier.
One of the top contenders to do so will be Nate Ament, the No. 4 player per RSCI, who is set to play his collegiate season under Rick Barnes at Tennessee.
An essential 6-foot-9 wing, Ament certainly looks the part of a future impactful pro. He’s a face-up player, able to handle the ball despite his unique size, offering scoring at all three levels. He has expert-level fluidity and touch, all packaged together with feel for the game that saw him as one of the best preps players in the country.
There’s times where Ament’s scoring ability, feel for the game, play-making flashes and defensive versatility connect to make him look like a future star. Though he’ll need plenty of time and development to find consistency in each area.
Suffice it to say, the potential is there with Ament. And NBA decision-makers are certain to take notice. Even still, he’ll need to see a solid season with Tennessee to boost his draft stock. If he can put together a good year, he might just find himself apart of a core four, rather than the current trio.
He could have an uphill battle ahead of him, though. Barnes hasn’t had sterling reputation for sending one-and-done prospects to the NBA, despite an influx of Vols’ talent to the NBA in recent years.
The SEC is set to offer staunch opposition to Ament’s needed improvement. He’ll need to score often and efficiently, proving himself physical enough to thrive against bigger-faster-stronger athletes. Right now, his primary knock is his wiry frame and aversion to contact, both of which will need to improve for him to thrive in one of the best conference's in basketball.
Additionally, teams will be on the lookout to see how he impacts the game outside of scoring, such as connective passing, play-making and defense. While he was able to stand out in these areas at the preps level, doing so in college will be tougher.
It's clear Ament has the pure talent to become one of the draft's top picks. But numerous factors could cause the floor to fall out from under him, too.
Tennessee will open up their 2025-26 campaign with a bout against Syracuse on Dec. 2.