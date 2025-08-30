Can the Missouri Tigers Produce a 2026 NBA Draft Pick?
In three seasons under head coach Dennis Gates, there's been five Missouri Tigers make their way to the NBA –– Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, D'Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown and John Tonje, although Tonje was only drafted for his performance at Wisconsin rather than his prior year at Missouri.
Discluding Tonje from the group, Brown is the only Tiger to be drafted in the Dennis Gates era, as Bates, Grill and Hodge all went undrafted. Could 2026 be the year another Missouri product hears there name called at the NBA Draft? If so, which Tiger could it be?
Mark Mitchell
The former 5-star recruit spent his first two collegiate seasons with Duke, where he never quite put it together as the dominant offensive force he was once projected to be. His draft stock fell from a potential lottery pick, to fighting for a spot in the second round. Mitchell, a Kansas City native and childhood friend of Bates, then transferred to Missouri for his junior year, where he blossomed and put up his best statistical season yet.
Mitchell averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while maintaining 50.5 / 26 / 67 shooting splits. His scoring peaked during conference play, dropping 20-plus points in four of Missouri's last eight Southeastern Conference matchups, including 31 points in a win over Alabama and 25 in a win over Oklahoma.
Through stellar play, Mitchell was voted to All-SEC second team by the media, and All-SEC third team by the coaches.
Mitchell made the call to stick with Missouri for his senior season, where he'll likely have an even larger offensive workload given the departure of fellow top scorers Bates and Grill. If Mitchell can improve his deep ball to the low 30s on capable effiency, or become a more perimeter-oriented ball-handler, he could see his draft stock land in the second round next year.
Anthony Robinson
Robinson, Missouri's lead point guard, has a much stronger case as a draft pick than Mitchell, and perhaps any Tiger in the Dennis Gates era. Robinson was one of the conference's most improved players last season, leaping into a starting role and averaging 9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and 2 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, leading Missouri in assists and steals per game.
Robinson emerged as one of the nation's top perimeter defenders, earning All-SEC defensive honors and ranking second in the conference in steals per game all while captaining Missouri's offense as the true point guard. His rare mix of lead guard skills and elite defense makes him an enticing prospect for organization in search of a playoff-basketball contributor.
Robinson's workload will increase again next season, as he's solely the top perimeter scoring option and the Tigers will certainly turn to him for an upped dosage in self creation from all three levels of the court. Should he maintain his defensive prowess while becoming a top scorer for Missouri, the junior guard could present a case as a lottery pick.