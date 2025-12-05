Evaluating the 2026 NBA Draft’s Top Three Prospects in the Early-Season

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been as adverted so far, with a myriad of collegiate players driving winning impact for their respective teams.

The class has so far been highlighted by a crop of true freshmen, several of which are already seeing star output for their squads.

Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa were the projected top-three coming into the season, and that’s held true through a handful of games — despite Caleb Wilson’s best efforts to enter the top tier.

Here’s where things stand prior to conference play:

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

There’s been few real updates on Peterson so far, who hasn’t played since his first two games due to a hamstring injury. He went for 21.5 points per game on 60% shooting across those games, but hasn’t played in several pivotal games for the Jayhawks since.

Despite that, several draft experts continue to have Peterson ranked No. 1 in the class, even with his rivals putting up absurd stats for the last few weeks.

Kansas head coach Bill Self has said a few times that Peterson is close to returning, signaling he could be a go for the team’s bout with Missouri on Sunday.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer’s made not only his case at being the NBA’s top pick next June, but also being the outright best player in college basketball so far.

He’s producing at an unprecedented rate for a true freshman, averaging 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

There were early finishing and athleticism concerns, most of which are being answered as he thrives against top talent. At least a few NBA teams are going to put him at the top of their boards due to his high feel and winning impact.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa’s played in eight games for BYU, looking like the offensive superstar he was billed as.

He’s scored 19.4 points per game on 55% shooting, hitting 35% of his 3.5 attempted 3-pointers per game. Scouts and decision-makers would like slightly more 3-point volume, though his downhill athleticism has been and continues to be the selling point for Dybantsa.

The Cougars’ wing has done enough to keep himself in No. 1 talks, but it feels like he’ll need to play-make and defend better than he has to truly contend for No. 1. He’s seen inconsistency in both spots, and proving his mettle in those areas could set him apart a three-level scorer and all-around producer.