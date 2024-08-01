Carlton Carrington Could Refresh Washington Wizards Offense in Rookie Season
The Washington Wizards had a busy 2024 NBA Draft - selecting Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick before adding Carlton Carrington with the No. 14 pick and Kyshawn George with the No. 24 selection. A year ago, the Wizards finished 15-67, 21 games out of the play-in tournament of the lowly Eastern Conference.
Things had to change quickly in the Nation's Capital as Will Dawkings put together a high-end three-player draft the Wizards also added Jonas Valanciunas through free agency to accompany Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma,
Mixing those older players with their young core of Bilal Coulibaly, Sarr, Carrington and George - the Wizards have a chance to be much improved this season - though, one look at Cooper Flagg and perhaps the team will be incentivized to halt all progress.
However, one thing is for sure, Washington should see an offensive uptick with Carrington running the show. The Pittsburgh product is an impeccable shot creator who can nail step back triples and knife his way to his spots in the mid-range.
From that scoring gravity comes an ability to create advantages for others - Carrington can dish off to a spotting up or cutting Kuzma, throw lobs to Sarr or hit it ahead to Coulibaly streaking down the floor in transition.
Sure, the win total leap might not close the gap on the Eastern Conference postseason race, but Washington could see an increase in fun.
