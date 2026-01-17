76ers Rookie Johni Broome Notches 50-Point Double-Double in G League

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a bounce back year.

After going 24-58 and finishing No. 13 in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25, Philadelphia landed the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and added VJ Edgecombe. The highly touted rookie has been impressive in his first professional season, becoming a key piece of the 76ers rotation.

Additionally, an impressive season from star guard Tyrese Maxey has helped propel Nick Nurse's team to a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign. Philadelphia is 22-18 and No. 7 in the East as of Jan. 17.

Edgecombe wasn't the only member of the 76ers' 2025 draft class, though, as the team selected Auburn star Johni Broome with the No. 35 overall pick. A consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year as a senior, Broome was productive in college, but his athletic and perimeter shooting limits cause the veteran to fall in the NBA Draft.

So far as a rookie, Broome hasn't contributed much to the 76ers efforts, averaging 1.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in seven appearances. The 23-year-old big man has shown flashes in the G League, though.

On Friday, Broome finished with 50 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 18-of-34 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 from the free throw line with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia's G League affiliate.

The 23-year-old's astounding performance helped Delaware to a 155-140 win against the College Park Skyhawks, who were led by a 46-point, 15-assist outing from RayJ Dennis.

While Broome hasn't made an impact at the NBA level, he has found more consistent success In the G League. The second-round pick is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 11 regular season contests while shooting 49.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

So far, it doesn't appear that Broome will help the 76ers this year as the team fights for a playoff spot, but the Blue Coats' standout could work his way into becoming a rotation player in the coming years.

Multiple players on Philadelphia's roster have already missed significant time with injuries so far this season, and having another young option who has started to develop in the G League could be valuable for Nurse and company.

Broome is likely still at least one season away from contributing at the NBA level, but is an interesting name to keep an eye on until then.

