Hornets’ Rookie Tidjane Salaun Looks Ahead of Schedule
Taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tidjane Salaun was a welcome surprise for most Charlotte Hornets fans.
The team could’ve very well swung for another older, win-now prospect near the top of the draft in hopes of him assimilating quickly next to stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. But they instead opted to keep building for the future, selecting the 19-year-old Salaun as a project combo forward.
Despite his young age and unrefined game, based on the NBA preseason, Salaun seems to be well ahead of schedule.
Despite his drafting in the top-six, Salaun wasn’t expected to be a viable NBA play for a while, potentially even years. But based off a few exhibition games, he very well could be ready earlier than expected.
In his opening action, Salaun caught fire from deep, scoring 11 points on 3-for-5 3-point shooting. Despite under-average shooting splits in the LNB Pro A league, his shot form looks solid, and has been pure often.
He followed up his first performance with one of his best pro games to date: 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in finishing with a +13 plus-minus. Suffice it to say, Salaun was vital to the team’s 3-point win over Miami.
He again showed he was capable of production with 13 points on 12 shots against Memphis in Game 3. And most recently added 13 points on 13 shots from the starting lineup in addition to eight rebounds against New York.
With decades worth of career left, and development on the horizon, Salaun is already reaping some rewards for Charlotte.
