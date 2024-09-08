Bulls Grab Point Guard in Latest Mock Draft
The Chicago Bulls seemed primed to enter a new era.
After having offloaded longtime franchise contributors in Alex Caruso and All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason, it seems like only a matter of time until the team can offload the rest of its win-now veterans in favor of a full youth movement.
Luckily, the team has added two promising talents in the 22-year-old Josh Giddey — acquired straight across in the Caruso trade — and Matas Buzelis, the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
From here, the 2025 NBA Draft will be vital to the Bulls’ future.
In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, I drafted Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, a dynamo combo guard capable of potentially turning the franchise around.
Despite the Bulls recently trading for a shiny new point guard, that shouldn’t stop them from adding the best talent available at their next draft, which in this case happened to be Baylor’s Edgecombe.
At around 6-foot-5, Edgecombe is a combo guard who shies more towards lead guard, with the ability to get downhill and score at a high-level in transition. The five-star finished ranked No. 4 per RSCI in the 2024 high school class.
His outside shot is still coming around, but his three-level scoring potential is there, and he has the competitive edge on defense to make an impact there, too. Simply put, he’s one of a few players in the 2025 NBA Draft that many experts believe can make a massive impact on NBA teams.
With the Bulls, he could play off of Giddey in the two-guard spot. But it’s all the more likely he’d be given the keys to the offense in a new era of Chicago basketball.
For now, the organization will continue to reposition for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
