Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18
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The Toronto Raptors are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
The Bulls returned home from a 2-3 road trip with a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night. Chicago is now a respectable 17-18 at home as opposed to 11-22 on the road, while Toronto is 19-13 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -7.5 (-110)
- Bulls +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors -305
- Bulls +245
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN
- Raptors record: 38-29
- Bulls record: 28-40
Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – Out
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – Out
- A.J. Lawson – Out
- Alijah Martin – Out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – Doubtful
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – Out
- Noa Essengue – Out
- Jaden Ivey – Out
- Mac McClung – Out
- Isaac Okoro – Doubtful
- Collin Sexton – Questionable
- Anfernee Simons – Out
Raptors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
RJ Barrett comes into tonight’s game riding a bit of a hot streak. He’s gone OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds in two straight games and five of his last six, with the only UNDER in the second half of a back-to-back in Portland.
The Raptors forward has now had two days off after dropping 27 points against the Pistons, and the Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Chicago allows 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to small forwards, and Barrett should be able to put up similar numbers tonight.
Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Toronto took down the Bulls twice last month, covering as decent favorites both times. The Raptors now come into tonight’s matchup on a high after upsetting the Pistons last time out.
The Bulls are also coming off a win, but that was over the Grizzlies. They’ve struggled against competitive teams this season, and I think that continues tonight against the Raptors.
Pick: Raptors -13.5 (-108)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop