Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Toronto Raptors are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The Bulls returned home from a 2-3 road trip with a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night. Chicago is now a respectable 17-18 at home as opposed to 11-22 on the road, while Toronto is 19-13 on the road.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -7.5 (-110)

Bulls +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors -305

Bulls +245

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN

Raptors record: 38-29

Bulls record: 28-40

Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – Out

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Out

A.J. Lawson – Out

Alijah Martin – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles – Doubtful

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Jaden Ivey – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Isaac Okoro – Doubtful

Collin Sexton – Questionable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Raptors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

RJ Barrett comes into tonight’s game riding a bit of a hot streak. He’s gone OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds in two straight games and five of his last six, with the only UNDER in the second half of a back-to-back in Portland.

The Raptors forward has now had two days off after dropping 27 points against the Pistons, and the Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Chicago allows 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to small forwards, and Barrett should be able to put up similar numbers tonight.

Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Toronto took down the Bulls twice last month, covering as decent favorites both times. The Raptors now come into tonight’s matchup on a high after upsetting the Pistons last time out.

The Bulls are also coming off a win, but that was over the Grizzlies. They’ve struggled against competitive teams this season, and I think that continues tonight against the Raptors.

Pick: Raptors -13.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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