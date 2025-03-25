Could Josh Giddey Change Bulls’ NBA Draft Strategy?
Bulls’ guard Josh Giddey seems to be re-finding his NBA rhythm as the 2024-25 NBA season winds down.
Chicago dealt for the three-year Thunder guard in the offseason by trading veteran Alex Caruso straight-up, what was then a fairly unpopular deal on the Bulls' end. And that didn’t necessarily let up when Giddey continued to struggle early in his fourth NBA season.
Of late, though, Giddey has started to rev up, stringing together several strong performances. In his last 17 games, he’s averaged 20.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 51% overall and a blistering 49% from three. Tonight even, Giddey saw another stellar performance in helping the Bulls to a win over Western rival Denver.
With his improved play at the helm of the Bulls, it begs the question, will he be a longterm piece of the organizations core? Will Chicago select at the 2025 NBA Draft with Giddey in mind?
The upcoming draft is set to offer a host of talented players. Two-way forwards, 7-foot centers and several dynamic scoring guards.
Presently, the Bulls have the ninth-best draft odds, meaning they have a 75% chance to pick at either No. 9 or No. 10. At those spots, there could be a host of guards to choose from, such as Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears, Michigan State’s Jase Richardson and plenty more.
The Bulls could very well be in the market for a big man or a wing anyways, but Giddey’s play could certainly have them re-thinking the selection of another guard, especially with Coby White’s emergence, too.
At the end of the day, being one of the freshest rebuilds in the league, Chicago likely shouldn’t draft with any singular player in mind. And should instead take the best available prospect when it’s on the clock, be it guard, wing, forward or big.