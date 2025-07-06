Chicago Bulls Shoot For The Stars With Noa Essengue
With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Noa Essengue, one of the youngest and highest-upside players available.
Essengue fits the mold of what Chicago has been building: a team that thrives in transition, values defensive length, and plays with pace and space under Coach Billy Donovan.
At 6-foot-10 and a 9-foot-2 standing reach, Essengue is one of the most versatile defenders in this class. He can cover ground quickly, switch across multiple positions, and make plays as a help-side presence.
His unique combination of length and directional explosion allows him to operate at the point of attack or rotate on the back line, giving Chicago a flexible coverage option who can slot into a variety of defensive coverages. With the Bulls looking to build around players like Matas Buzelis, Essengue is a fantastic addition to that identity of rangy, versatile forwards.
Offensively, his game complements how the Bulls want to play. Chicago ranked near the top of the league in transition frequency this past season, and that is where Essengue has already proven to be most effective. Playing for Ulm in the German BBL, he consistently ran the floor hard, put pressure on the rim, and leveraged his passing. His ability to apply pressure early in the shot clock and generate easy buckets will translate right away in a system that thrives on pace.
In the halfcourt, Essengue brings real physicality. He attacks closeouts with force, gets downhill, and is not afraid to use his body to create contact. He can also operate out of the dunker spot due to his quick load time and massive reach.
The shooting remains a work in progress, and his strength will need to continue developing, but both areas have shown steady improvement. The Bulls' system of high 3-point volume will further instill more shooting confidence and comfort. If Essengue becomes a consistent threat attacking off the catch and stretches his range, he could grow into a true two-way contributor.
For a team looking to reshape its identity around young, athletic, and versatile players, Essengue checks the boxes. He will not be asked to carry a heavy offensive load right away, but his ability to impact the game through defense, transition play, and physicality gives him a clear role early. With time and development, he has the tools to become a foundational piece in Chicago’s next era.