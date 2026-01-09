College Basketball: Previewing Tomorrow's Georgia Tech-Miami Game

Tomorrow's slate of college basketball features a handful of exciting matchups, including Nebraska-Indiana, Tennessee-Florida, Houston-Baylor, Arkansas-Auburn, and more.

Additionally, Georgia Tech plays at Miami tomorrow. Both teams have a few prospects to watch -- let's take a look at who those players are below.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) drives on Florida A&M Rattlers forward Tyler Shirley (22) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets have two main prospects to keep an eye on in tomorrow's game in junior forward Baye Ndongo and freshman center Mouhamed Sylla.

Sylla is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound center who's averaging 10.9 points, eight rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.7% at the rim (85 attempts) and 45.5% on non-rim twos (22 attempts). While his at the rim and non-rim two percentages are both good, he has converted only 42.6% of his 47 free throw attempts and has four three point attempts on the season.

However, his 10.6 offensive rebound percentage and 8.5 stock percentage are both significant, as is his mobility defensively for his size and potential as a roller and lob threat offensively. The consensus top-20 recruit in the 2025 high school class is a player to monitor as the season continues.

Ndongo is a 6-foot-9, 214-pound forward who's averaging 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game while shooting 66.7% at the rim (72 attempts) and 36.4% on non-rim twos (22 attempts).

Similar to Sylla, Ndongo is shooting only 59.5% from the free throw line (37 attempts) and has nine three point attempts all season. However, Ndongo is recording a 13.9 offensive rebound percentage, 21.5 assist percentage, a 2.4 steal percentage, and a 4.5 block percentage.

Ndongo has excellent timing on weakside rotation blocks, offers drop coverage defense, and offers some passing and finishing from the short roll and can be a lob threat at times too. Him and Sylla could be one of the more under-appreciated frontcourt duos in college basketball. Redshirt senior guard Kowacie Reeves is also a player to monitor in this game.

Miami Hurricanes

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) bloocks a shot attempt by Mississippi Rebels forward James Scott (4) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Two main players to watch on this Hurricanes squad are 6-foot-9 senior Malik Reneau and 6-foot-6 freshman Shelton Henderson.

Reneau is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 stocks per game while shooting 65.6% at the rim (131 attempt), 54.3% on non-rim twos (35 attempts), 35.3% from beyond the arc (34 attempts), and 81.3% from the free throw line (80 attempts).

Easily one of the better statistical profiles in college basketball, Reneau is also recording a 12.2 offensive rebound percentage, 17.4 assist percentage, and a 5.9 stock percentage.

Whether the shot holds up throughout the season will be an important component of his evaluation for scouts due to being a 26% three point shooter at Indiana over his first three college seasons (77 attempts), but his improved free throw percentage indicates it's likely sustainable. Reneau is on his way to solidifying himself in NBA Draft conversations.

Shelton Henderson is a 6-foot-6 freshman averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 70.5% at therim (78 attempts), 51.7% on non-rim twos (29 attempts), but only 26.3% from beyond the arc (19 attempts) and 56% from the free throw line (75 attempts).

While his shooting numbers could improve from beyond the arc and the free throw line, something to note is that he's been unassisted on 54.3% of his made field goals inside the arc.

Other players to monitor on this team are senior guard Tre Donaldson, junior big man Ernest Udeh Jr, junior guard Tru Washington, freshman guard Dante Allen, and sophomore forward Marcus Allen.