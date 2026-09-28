College Basketball: Three Two-Way Sophomores to Watch Next Season

Generating extra possessions: A concept that has become a point of emphasis in modern NBA analytics. Teams are increasingly looking for players who may garner steals and blocks at high rates, or are impactful rebounders, for example.

While players like Jordan Smith Jr, Thomas Haugh, and Tyran Stokes will deservedly garner headlines, below we take a look at three sophomores who helped their teams win the possession battle and could be in line for breakout seasons.

Jordan Scott, Michigan State

Michigan State’s Jordan Scott shoots during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scott is a 6-foot-8 wing who was impactful as a rotation player for the Spartans last season, averaging 20.8 minutes per game.

He made an impact as a defensive event creator, recording a 2.1 steal percentage and 3.3 block percentage. Offensively, he made an impact as an offensive rebounder and floor spacer -- generating a 7.9 offensive rebound percentage while shooting 37% from three on 8.2 three point attempts per 100 possessions (100 total attempts).

Scott was also efficient at the rim and on non-rim twos, albeit on limtied attempts. The former four-star recruit made 72.2% of his attempts at the rim (18 attempts) and 37.8% of his non-rim twos (45 attempts) this past season.

If Scott can continue making an impact in increased minutes, he'll find himself on NBA radars -- the league always has a spot for a 6-foot-8 wing who can make a positive impact defensively and space the floor. How well he can fulfill the dribble-pass components of the dribble-pass-shoot archetype will help determine his draft stock.

Amari Evans, Texas

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) shoots in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans is a 6-foot-5 guard who played for Tennessee this past season and has transferred to Texas for this upcoming season.

He only appeared in 33.8% of Tennesse's total minutes this past season as a freshman (14.4 minutes per game), but was impactful in those limited minutes. He made 67.3% of his attempts at the rim (49 attempts) and 33.3% of his non-rim twos (30 attempts). Additionally, he recorded a 7.2 offensive rebound percentage and 17.4 defensive rebound percentage while also garnering a 4.0 steal percentage and 2.0 block percentage.

While his impact as a defensive event creator and rebounder are clear, how Evans continues to develop offensively -- especially as a three point shooter -- will be key.

Dillan Shaw, Arizona State

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaw is a 6-foot-7 wing who played at Saint Mary's this past season and transferred to Arizona State for this upcoming season.

Shaw made 41.6% of his threes (125 attempts | 8.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions) and 59.5% of his 42 rim attempts while also recording a 6.2 offensive rebound percentage, a 2.0 steal percentage, and a 2.4 block percentage this past season. Similar to Scott, Shaw will be on NBA radars if his floor spacing, rebounding, and defensive impact continue this season.