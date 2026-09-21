NBA Draft: Florida Trio Ranked Among Best Players in College Basketball

With college basketball less than two months away, Evan Miyakawa has revealed his list of the top 30 players in the NCAA entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Unlike other analysts, Miyakawa's rankings are largely determined by data and analytics.

According to Miyakawa, his recent list of the top 30 players in the country, "predicts overall player value on offense and defense, accounting for box stats, impact on team performance, career history, and recruiting pedigree coming into college."

The top 30 player in the nation according to the https://t.co/Zc0pvHmgWD preseason player ratings!



This predicts overall player value on offense and defense, accounting for box stats, impact on team performance, career history, and recruiting pedigree coming into college. pic.twitter.com/JTS3Bj32B1 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) September 18, 2026

Miyakawa holds doctorate in statistics and has had research featured in articles by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and other outlets.

Three players from Florida earned spots on Miyakawa's list, indicating why the Gators are viewed as one of college basketball's top teams heading into the upcoming season.

Here's a closer look at the Gators' star trio.

Haugh landed just outside the top five on Miyakawa's list entering his senior season.

As a junior, the talented forward averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh had the chance to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to play another year with the Gators. If the former four-star recruit improves as a perimeter shooter, he will likely cement himself as a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Haugh, who was a rotation player on Florida's national championship team in 2025, could be one of college basketball's best players in 2026-27.

No. 18: Rueben Chinyelu

Like Haugh, Chinyelu could have been a 2026 prospect, but opted for a return to college basketball.

The veteran big man tested the NBA Draft waters following a strong junior season with the Gators and measured 6-foot-9-and-a-qaurter without shoes at the NBA Combine. Chinyelu also had the longest wingspan of any prospect who measured in Chicago at 7-foot-7-and-a-half.

In 2025-26, the former Washington State transfer averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year recognition for his efforts.

Chinyelu, who was a starter on Florida's national championship team, will likely be a second-round pick in the 2027 class, but could raise his draft stock with a strong senior season.

No. 24: Boogie Fland

A former highly touted recruit, Fland is the only player of this trio who is absent from many draft conversations entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Fland was rated the No. 22 overall prospect and No. 3 combo guard in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports and started his college career at Arkansas before transferring to Florida.

In his first year with the Gators, Fland averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 24% from beyond the arc.

A strong junior season and improvement from deep could earn Fland a place in the 2027 draft.