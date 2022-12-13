College Stock Watch: UConn’s Andre Jackson

We’re starting to get a sample size of data for college players this season to really form opinions. As it relates to the 2023 NBA Draft, many players have proven better than expected, while others have underperformed.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of Andre Jackson based on recent play.

Andre Jackson (Guard | UConn)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stock: Falling

Season Stats: 5.8 PPG | 4.6 APG | 26.3% 3PT

UConn is perhaps the best team in the country to this point, with an extremely well-rounded roster with few flaws relative to most. With that in mind, Andre Jackson hasn’t improved as much as we could have hoped.

Not only has his scoring output and role seen a slight reduction, but he’s also been less efficient than in years past.

Jackson’s scoring has fallen from 6.8 points per game last season to 5.8 per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.

A huge piece of his game that needed to improve was the 3-point shooting, which has been worse this season than last. Jackson is converting on just 26.3% of his attempts this season. He was up to 36.1% last season on minimal attempts following a 11.8% clip as a freshman, meaning he needed to prove he could sustain those numbers. The junior guard has increased his attempts this year but has dropped by 10% from an efficiency standpoint.

As such, his Cerebro Sports ranking for 3PE is just 53 on the season.

His assist numbers have been much improved, but at the NBA level it’s tough to be effective as a poor shooter. Jackson’s overall field goal percentage is also below 50% on the season as well.

There’s still plenty of time to turn things around, but as of today his draft stock looks lower than it did entering the season with all of the optimism surrounding Jackson. Primarily coming off the bench, he’ll need to prove to be more than just a facilitator and provide a scoring punch.

It’s rare to see a player score less than six points per game as an upperclassman get drafted, even in the second round.

It’s the middle of December, and Jackson has fallen out of our top 60 draft prospects.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.