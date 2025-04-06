Cooper Flagg, Duke Ousted in Final Four by Houston
On Saturday evening, Duke forward Cooper Flagg’s illustrious collegiate career officially came to an end with a Final Four loss to Houston.
Duke held a double digit lead late into the contest, but Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars ground back into the ballgame and ripped it away. With just seconds remaining in the game and Houston up one, the ball would find Flagg, who couldn’t get the fadeaway go-ahead jumper to fall true.
Flagg did his best to fend off the Cougars comeback. With just minutes remaining in the game and Houston surging, Flagg showed his two-way prowess, hitting a crucial 3-pointer just before his third block that would send the ball flying into the stands.
All in all, Flagg returned to stardom after a slower product in the Elite Eight, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Simply put, he was sensational, despite the loss.
His stock at the NBA Draft hasn’t been in question for months, and in the least he cemented one of the greatest one-and-done legacies in college basketball history.
The defensive-minded teams got off to slow starts, combine for just 11 total points in the first five minutes of play. Over the next five, though, Kon Knueppel and Flagg would score 14 points combined, with the wing leading the charge with nine.
Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils would keep Houston at arm’s length for the rest of the first half and the beginning of the second before the Cougars would make their move.
With a 10-0 run deep into the second half, Houston would cut the Duke lead to just four points, putting pressure on the Blue Devils. Duke was held scoreless for over six minutes before Tyrese Proctor earned himself a trip to the free throw line.
From there, Flagg hit the crucial 3-pointer to give Duke a nine-point lead with just two minutes and change left. Though the Cougars would complete the comeback just minutes later.
Houston will now advance to play Florida in the national title on Monday. And Flagg will prep to hear his name called first overall at the 2025 NBA Draft.