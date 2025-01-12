Cooper Flagg Showcases Booming Creation Potential In 42-Point Outburst
Cooper Flagg has been surging as of late, leading the Duke Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, fresh off his 18th birthday. The presumptive number one overall pick has already established himself as a special NBA prospect, in large part due to his defensive impact, which is already the best in the country.
However, Flagg elevated to unseen heights on Saturday in an ACC matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In a triumphant effort, the Maine native had the best game of his playing effort. His final statline reflected this dominance, given his 42 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 7-of-8 from two-point range, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 16-of-17 from the free throw line. From his defensive dominance to his impressive passing feel, Flagg showcased much of what makes him such a heralded prospect. But still, his most notable success stemmed from his offensive creation—the part of his game which has received the most criticism.
In his 42-point showing, an ACC freshman record, Flagg demonstrated the offensive versatility that gives him immense creation potential. He punished Notre Dame’s defense from every level with a vast variety of playtypes. He nailed threes off movement, spotting up, and off the dribble. He converted mid-range jumpers off of the catch and after jabsteps off-the-dribble. He finished drives with a mix of overpowering physicality and shrewd footwork—the 6-foot-9 forward did it all, including finishing plays with thunderous dunks and trips to the line. This diversity in offensive attack stayed in line with what he’s done all season, getting shots up from all different playtypes.
While he isn’t yet proficient in any one of his many offensive strengths, the scope of what Flagg can become with his well-rounded skill-set is immense. At 6-foot-9 with a comfortable handle, great athletic traits, a budding jumper, a knack for playing through contact, incredible off-ball feel, and positive passing ability, the possibilities are endless for Flagg’s development. With a filled out frame and polished layup package, he could be a dominant interior scorer. With continued development as a jump-shooter, he could both be a valuable pull-up shooting threat and potent play-finisher. These possibilities complement Flagg’s dominant defensive ability, all while he is just 18 years old.
