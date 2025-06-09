NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg Taking Private Visit to Dallas, Mavs to Make Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are at the head of the NBA Draft after the shocking NBA Draft lottery. Cooper Flagg is here to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, made official with visits to the Mavericks organization.

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
It was a shocking 2025 NBA Draft lottery back in May, thats ripple effects are still being felt to this day. The Dallas Mavericks were absolutely bailed out, at least slightly, from its disastrous mid-season trade of generational talent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A few months later, the Mavericks are gifted the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with a generational prospect leading the prospect pool as Cooper Flagg has more than lived up to the hype placed at his feet for the past few years.

After Flagg's dominating season at Duke, it was easy to assume he would be the top pick in the Draft, after all, he never lost his No. 1 ranking all throughout high school and college and that didn't change leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery. The only shift? The Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs all leaped into the top three of the NBA Draft back in May.

The Mavericks made the 10 spot jump to stake its claim to the No. 1 pick, which should be a no brainer decision –– though, so should keeping Doncic and the Nico Harrison led operation botched that, too. So as the jokes and speculation has grown since Lottery night, it has been put to bed now that the Dallas Mavericks will be selecting the Duke product with the top pick.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Mavericks will hold an official private visit with Flagg on June 17 ahead of the NBA Draft, marking his second meeting with the club. Charania ends the report with definitively saying Flagg is set to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

This should come as no surprise, but Harrison and company have ran the Dallas Mavericks a lot like the Big Brother House. Expect the unexpected.

