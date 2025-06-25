Could BYU Guard Egor Demin Land with NBA Champs in 2025 Draft?
The NBA Finals ended just a few days ago, and already, the NBA Draft has arrived.
Wednesday night's event is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT as 30 players prepare to hear their name called in the first round. The second round will take place on Thursday night, making the 2025 draft a two-day outing.
Cooper Flagg has been penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick in this year's class since before his freshman year at Duke began, but after Dylan Harper at No. 2 overall, the 2025 draft could produce plenty of surprises.
Fresh off a title, the Oklahoma City Thunder own three picks in the draft, including two in the first round. While many projections slot a big man or a wing to OKC, there is a guard prospect in the 2025 class that could pique Sam Presti's interest if the team holds onto the No. 15 overall selection.
BYU's Egor Demin, at one point believed to be a potential top-10 selection, has the size and skills that Presti has coveted in past draft picks, and has slipped enough to likely be available in the middle of the first round.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent projection saw Demin go off the board at No. 17 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
During his lone season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. At the NBA Combine, Demin measured 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 199 pounds and recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
The 19-year-old's age, positional size and playmaking prowess are traits that Presti has seemingly valued in prospects like Josh Giddey and Nikola Topic, making Demin an intriguing candidate for the reigning NBA champions.
Of course, many observers believe the Thunder need to add a wing or another big man, but the team already has a deep roster to pull from and the assets to make additional moves.
Oklahoma City hosted Demin for a pre-draft workout and visit during the NBA Finals, which could signal the team's interest in the Russian guard prospect who began his career with Real Madrid.
