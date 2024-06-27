Could Someone Other Than Lakers Nab Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft?
The 2024 NBA Draft has already seen the first round come to a close, in mere hours the second round will open up with 28 picks to go. Still waiting to hear his name called is son of NBA Great LeBron James, Bronny.
While all indications point to the USC product being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to join his father on the big stage, could another team swoop in and nab James as Day two is set to unfold?
The Phoenix Suns are a team to watch out for as the organization owns pick No. 51 in the second round and are one of just two teams that were able to convince Agent Rich Paul to bring James in for a workout. The Suns need to fill out their expensive roster with cost-controlled talent, so their selection holds more importance than normal - but perhaps they buy into the idea that LeBron James would jump ship from LaLa Land to play with his son, a notion that has cooled in recent weeks.
As the Draft cycle came to a close, a late report revealed that the Dallas Mavericks could also be in play for James. The reigning Western Conference Champions own pick No. 58 as their lone selection in the 2024 NBA Draft and without many roster spots to fill, they afford the game.
The Mavericks are run by Nico Harrison who is considered an uncle to the draft prospect according to Paul in an interview with ESPN.
Though, the smart money is still on James winding up in Purple and Gold, keep an eye on these two possible suitors.
