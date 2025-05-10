Could Tre Johnson be a Top-3 Pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson had a fantastic season in 2024-25, making a significant impact on a team that badly needed his skillset. He led the team in points and was just shy of finishing top-20 in the nation in points scored per game with 19.9, leading him to collect several accolades along the way, including SEC Rookie of the Year and a selection to the all-SEC team.
A unanimous five-star recruit out of Link Prep, Johnson was essentially the sole reason that the Longhorns were competitive in any capacity last season, held back by personnel struggles as well as archaic schemes that stunted the team's ability to create offense effectively. Despite the flaws in team structure, Johnson still managed to shoot 43% from the field and 40% from three, and his skillset as well as his 6-foot-6 frame have given scouts a lot to think about ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
With there being a significant drop-off in confidence in players after the top two picks this year, Johnson is beginning to have his name thrown into conversations for the third-overall pick. Behind the presumptive top two selections in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, there are a few names being considered, including Ace Bailey (Rutgers), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), as well as Johnson.
He had several standout performances this past season, including his season-opening outing against Ohio State where he scored 29 points, and an overtime loss to Arkansas in which he scored 39, breaking Kevin Durant's single-game freshman scoring record for the Longhorns.
He also had 32 points in Texas' upset of 15th-ranked Kentucky at the Moody Center, where he managed to grab nine boards on top of his offensive output. His 20-point performance against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, in which he hit a go-ahead three to help ice the game, was crucial in getting Texas to the postseason.
At the NBA level, Johnson has drawn several comparisons, including players like Cam Thomas, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, and Allan Houston. Though he could possibly go as high as third, it's more likely he finds himself in the mid-lottery amongst teams like San Antonio, Toronto, and Brooklyn. Regardless of where he goes, Johnson will have the ability to make an immediate impact for his new team.