Could This Phoenix Suns’ Pick Upgrade Their Future Offense?"
The Phoenix Suns are on the precipice of a Kevin Durant trade, that would lead to a retool around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. With recent reports suggesting the Suns are targeting a starting center in a potential Kevin Durant trade, it may be wise to address the next biggest hole on the roster - playmaking - while still selecting the best prospect available.
In a draft where the Suns may be looking to reset the margins of their roster, 6-foot-7 Ben Saraf offers a compelling blend of fit and upside.
Offensively, Saraf can supplement an offense as both an on-ball and off-ball threat. He shot 37.7 percent from 69 catch-and-shoot 3 attempts with Ratiopharm Ulm, enabling him to be a true play finisher from the perimeter. He accelerates into drives with body control, leverages craft to shift defenders side to side, and can counter with a reliable midrange pull-up, converting 37.7 percent of his off-the-dribble twos on 138 attempts. His ability to attack tilted defenses or punish gaps gives him utility in a secondary or tertiary creator role, especially when sharing the floor with high-usage scorers like Booker and Beal.
That context is important. Saraf is vertically limited, recording just three half-court dunks over 57 games with Ulm, and lacks the top-end burst to create advantages from a standstill, making him screen-reliant. However, in Phoenix’s offense, that weakness can be masked. He will rarely be tasked with initiating from a standstill or collapsing a defense on his own. Instead, he can attack off movement, cut into open space, and thrive when defenders overcommit to the Suns’ stars.
What makes Saraf particularly appealing is his connective feel. He moves the ball quickly, makes the right reads, and enables scorers around him to operate with fewer constraints. His handle shows flashes of creativity and change of direction, and he understands how to keep the offense flowing without needing to dominate it.
Defensively, Saraf is functional. He is not a stopper, but he can guard wings and avoid hurting the defense.
With elite shot creation already in place, Saraf adds value as a floor-spacer, connector, and driver. At just 19.18 on draft night, there’s room for athletic growth that could raise his ceiling. For a Suns team low on future draft capital, Ben Saraf bridges the Suns' short and long-term goals.