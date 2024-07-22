Could Utah Jazz Rookie Kyle Filipowski Benefit From Potential Walker Kessler Trade?
After a surprising NBA Draft night tumble left Duke big man Kyle Filipowski heading into day two waiting on his name to be called, he eventually landed with the Utah Jazz where he is set to begin his rookie season.
The No. 32 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had a stellar showing on Sunday at the NBA 2l25 NBA Summer League where Filipowski piled n 26 points, collected 11 rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped a pair of steals while splashing in a trio of triples.
This 34-minute performance helped lead the Utah Jazz to a 97-87 win over the Detroit Pistons to close out their Summer League stint.
Throughout this offseason, the worst-kept secret in the sport has been the Jazz shopping Walker Kessler, the 2022 first-rounder has been on the trading block the entire summer but so far Danny Ainge has yet to ship Kessler to a new spot.
This raises the question if a Kessler departure would benefit Filipowski who seems pro-ready. In a vacuum, it would certainly open up more minutes for the Duke big man barring a package netting Utah some size, Filipoweski would be one of the lone big men on the roster.
Though, there is a legitimate argument that Kessler's defensive prowess could be a good example for Filipowski to learn from throughout training camp and however deep into the season the Jazz carry the Auburn product.
However, the Jazz should elect to start clean - turning the keys over to a talented rookie class that includes Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Filipowski before even mentioning 2023 selections Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks.
A youth movement in Utah is needed and Filipowski is ready to shoulder the load in the middle for the rebuilding squad in the competitive West should the Jazz choose to go that route.
