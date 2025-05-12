Dallas Mavericks: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist

NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks will enter the 2025 NBA Draft with a win-now mindset. After trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in February, it's clear that Dallas will look to return to title contention on the backs of their defense while Kyrie Irving and Davis carry the offensive load. The Mavericks already boast an established core, with their two stars flanked by a post-prime Klay Thompson, Max Christie, and P.J. Washington on the wings and Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt. However, with Irving projected to miss the first few months of the season with a knee injury, Dallas will need a team effort to fill this gap. With the right pick, their newest rookie could help make plays and bolster their perimeter defense next season.

Projected First-Round Picks (Per Tankathon): No. 11

Team Needs: Perimeter defense, ball handling, three-point shooting

Prospect Watchlist: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) go for a loose ball during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.

Philon is a widely undervalued prospect in general, but could make an outsized impact for Dallas specifically. Standing at 6-foot-4 with an overwhelming wingspan, Philon's physical tools and relentless motor give him high potential as a point-of-attack defender. With some accelerated development, he could become the Mavericks' designated chaser as soon as next postseason. Further, Philon brings playmaking upside with his sleek handle, advanced change-of-pace, and soft touch. He's a budding pick-and-roll creator, who has the foundation to develop into a valuable downhill playmaker at the next level.

Philon needs to keep building on his 31.5% three-point shooting, as that won't cut it in the NBA, but with great touch and solid form, the 19-year-old guard's two-way potential is a bet worth taking for Dallas.

Prospect Watchlist: Egor Demin, BYU

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.

One of the biggest disapriteis from the Mavericks' last two seasons has been their ability to generate three-point opportunities. In 2023-24, the year in which they won the Western Conference, Dallas ranked second in the entire NBA is three-point shooting frequency. This season, they slipped to 25th out of 30 teams. Demin can help the Mavericks create the three-point opportunites they've missed out on since they traded away Doncic. The 6-foot-9 ball handler is arguably the Draft's most talented playmaker, and that shines through his skip passes to the perimeter. He'll have to season his overall scoring abiity and on-ball defense, but Demin's high-end skills could completely alter Dallas' offensive attack should he find a role.

