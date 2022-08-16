Skip to main content

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero Matchup Date Revealed

The date for Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero's matchup has been revealed.

After being the subject of offseason controversy due to a fiery pro-am game, the details of new Hawks guard DeJounte Murray and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero's first NBA matchup have been revealed.

Atlanta will host Orlando for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Oct. 21. It will be a highly anticipated matchup between two players who seemingly don't get along.

In the pro-am game, things got heated between the two before eventually moving over to social media. Each posted a string of messages to the other leading many to believe they haven't been on the best of terms since.

Other across the league have since weighed in.

Even superstar Paul George weighed in on the argument on his Twitch stream: "Good entertainment, that Orlando-Atlanta matchup, that Paolo, Dejounte (expletive). But they are from the same city and the same area, so I’m pretty sure it’s all for the love of the game.”

Banchero was the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, surprisingly climbing into the No. 1 spot just moments before the pick was made.

