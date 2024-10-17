Denver Nuggets Rookie Shares Special Moment With NBA Legend
The Denver Nuggets brought in Trey Alexander on a two-way pact following the 2024 NBA Draft and Summer League. The Creighton product was once thought of as a first round pick before averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 stocks per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, 34 percent from the 3-point line and 82 percent from the charity stripe.
As Alexander reported to Denver Nuggets training camp this October he was met by the team's latest addition, NBA Legend Russell Westbrook. The two have an interesting history together.
"I grew up watching [Russell Westbrook] in OKC," Alexander said "I was nine years old."
"Me and Trey [Alexander] got a picture [together]" Westbrook said reflecting back on taking a photo with the Oklahoma native when he was a member of the Thunder "That is how we connect right there."
Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, totaling 821 games en route to averaging 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and nearly two steals a game while shooting 43 percent from the floor, 30 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent on the charity stripe.
The NBA legend brought home an MVP award, took the Thunder to the Finals and spent his final three campaigns in Bricktown averaging a triple double.
For Alexander, an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native playing his high school ball just down the road at Harritage Hall, it has to be surreal to suit up next to the NBA Hall of Famer.
