Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Top Two Picks Rounding into Form

Who were the most impressive rookies across the NBA over the past week?

Each week, the Draft Digest team picks an NBA rookie from each conference as the best player of the week.

The regular season is roughly a quarter of the way through, meaning tiers are beginning to form among this rookie class. The players that have a real shot at earning a spot on an NBA All-Rookie Team are beginning to become more clear, but there's plenty of season left.

While the top two picks in any draft generally aren't the most impressive players in their class every single week, sometimes that is the case.

Who brought home the hardware this week?

Eastern Conference

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 18.0 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 2.7 APG | 44.0% 3PT

Interestingly enough, Miller doesn't seem to get enough attention for what he's done this season. Sure, he's playing for the Hornets who haven't necessarily been the most competitive team this season, but he's really starting to be a very productive NBA player.

This week specifically, he's shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc and has averaged nearly 20 points per contest. On his way to knocking down over 40 triples on the season, Miller has earned an 82 3PE according to Cerebro Sports, which is very impressive for a rookie.

Western Conference

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 22.0 PPG | 17.0 RPG | 3.0 APG | 5.0 BPG | 46.4% FG

While Chet Holmgren came out hot early in the 2023-24 campaign and took over as the favorite for Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama has been the best rookie in the league of late.

Especially over the past week, he's not only notched a double-double, but nearly has averaged a 20/20 line. He's also been a fantastic positional passer and is starting to get more efficient from the floor. Per usual, Wembanyama has also been ridiculous on the defensive end as well.

