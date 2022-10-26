Draft Digest Roundtable: Under the Radar 2023 NBA Draft Prospects

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded at the top with talent, as prospects like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are starting to generate buzz. Even outside of them, it should be a deep class loaded with talent throughout.

As such, there's a ton of guys who aren't getting the attention they deserve with how competitive this class of prospects is.

This week, the Draft Digest team gives their thoughts on which players aren't getting enough national attention.

Derek Parker

Mouhamed Gueye has the potential to skyrocket up draft boards with a good season at Washington State.

The 6-foot-11 forward is on a few radars for now, averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds on 50 percent shooting as a freshman. But with an increased role could really excel and get his name out.

With a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he averaged nearly one steal and block apiece as a freshman, and even shows some potential ability to space the floor eventually.

Gueye is an intriguing prospect that I think will get looks from plenty of NBA teams come draft night.

Nick Crain

Oklahoma State big Moussa Cisse has as much defensive upside of any center in this class not named Victor Wembanyama. He led the Big 12 in blocked shots last year and took home the conference's award for Defensive Player of the Year. If his offensive game can come around, the draft buzz will pick up drastically.

Jam Hines

Jett Howard isn’t get talked about enough nationally, but that should change by mid-season, if not, sooner. Howard isn’t just draftable, he’s a realistic first round candidate because of his NBA size (6-foot-8/ 215lbs), shooting and overall versatility. Howard has a three-and-D wing floor with plenty of upside thanks to his ball skills and NBA bloodlines.

Ignacio Rissotto

Berke Buyuktuncel is a 6-foot-9 forward out of Turkey who is already seeing important minutes for Tofas, one of the top teams in his home country, despite having turned just 18 years old.

I find his combination of size, length, defensive versatility and production to be extremely enticing from an NBA standpoint. His offense has always been intriguing for his size considering his ability to handle the ball in the open court, pass and finish at the rim, but the shot had always been a limitation.

The good news is that he shot 42.1% from beyond the arc this summer at the FIBA U18 European Championships and has started the season making four of his nine 3 point attempts. If the shot continues to fall at a consistent rate through the season, I think his combination of tools and two-way impact might be too good to pass up for NBA teams.

Bryce Simon

Harrison Ingram got the most draft buzz out of Stanford but teammate Spencer Jones has true 3-and-D potential. The 6-foot-7 forward will get knocked for his age and athleticism but he’s a versatile defender who can knock down 3-pointers beyond just catch and shoot. He is also a underrated passer, ball mover and extremely high basketball IQ player. Does he have some crazy amount of upside? No, but in the 2nd round he is a player that can find a role and contribute to winning.

