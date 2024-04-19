A Scout’s Take: Assessing Nolan Traore’s 2024 Nike Hoop Summit Performance
The annual Nike Hoop Summit didn't disappoint. Projected top NBA prospects led by Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and A.J. Dybantsa continued to show why evaluators and NBA decision makers are so excited about the next couple of draft cycles.
In the midst of all the excitement and outstanding individual performances, there might not have been a prospect that helped themselves more than France’s Nolan Traore. Traore introduced himself to those who weren't too familiar with his game with a breakout outing on the national stage, recording 18 points, two rebounds and four assists on 8-of-14 from the field (2-of-4 from three). Let’s assess his eye-opening Hoop Summit game.
Pick-and-Roll Scoring
Traore displayed impressive instincts operating pick-and-rolls as both a scorer and playmaker. His pick-and-roll scoring was highlighted by a contested stepback three, downhill rim finish and multiple touch and craft finishes (more on this later). Important aspects to monitor are his ability to score on all three levels out of ball screens and create paint touches without them.
Pick-and-Roll/General Playmaking
Although none of the pick-and-roll reads Traore made were super high-level, his processing and decision making were consistently solid. Two possessions of processing and execution really stood out.
First, Traore delivered a live dribble one hand pass to rolling Maluach (missed dunk) after reading the tag man, Ace Bailey, who guessed wrong that Traore was going to deliver the pass to the weak side wing. Later, Traore made a quick decision to throw the lob to Dybantsa for the dunk. Those types of quick decisions with the ball are what NBA teams desire, especially for lead guards.
Traore’s four assists tied Ian Jackson for the game high and easily could have had at least two more assists if the play was finished. His vision and playmaking are significant traits to track and bet on.
Finesse and Craft Finishes
As a 6-foot-4 guard without explosive physical tools, Traore will have to rely on craft and touch to be an effective finisher at and around the rim against the length and size of NBA defenders. He connected on multiple floaters including a tough off hand one over the helping Cooper Flagg, who is a notorious shotblocker with tremendous length. Traore’s craft and tough to combat length flashed again, this time in the pick-and-roll, where he stopped to utilize a shot fake on his primary defender (Fland) then connected on a floater off the glass over the helping Ace Bailey (uber athletic and long, 6-foot-9 wing).
Encouraging Defensive Moments
At this point, Traore isn't expected to be a plus defender mainly because of the lack of ideal physical tools. However, the hope is that with a combination of effort and his 6-foot-6 wingspan, he can find ways to be an effective defender.
A couple of plays at the Nike Hoop Summit illustrated just that. On one possession, he hustles back in transition to contest and force this miss at the rim on the taller Asa Newell (6-foot-9). On the other, Traore drops down in help on the strong side to bother Harper’s drive and shot, leading to the miss and a transition alley-oop finish from Edgecombe. Defensive plays like that add up and heavily contribute to winning.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.