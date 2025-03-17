Duke Offers Update on Potential No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
In Duke’s ACC Tournament bout with Georgia Tech, Cooper Flagg rolled his ankle on an attempted rebound, promptly exiting the game. He luckily avoided long-term injury, but the Blue Devils were left to its next two high-stakes games without their superstar.
Fellow five-stars Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were able to help propel Duke to the ACC Tournament with wins over North Carolina and Louisville, but Flagg’s talents will be needed if the team is to make a run in March Madness.
Luckily, it seems they’ll be getting him back. During Sunday’s selection show, it was revealed the five-star freshman could be back for the team’s very first tournament game.
“What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament, so don’t expect that to impact their seeding,” said NCAA senior vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt.
The team likely couldn’t have received better news, as Flagg’s injury could’ve been much worse by the looks of it.
The Maine product has been the centrifugal piece on both ends for Duke this season, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals and blocks combined while shooting 49% overall. Regardless of injury, Flagg will assuredly be the 2025 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick in June, as teams are currently positioning themselves for a run at the top pick.
He won't need a deep run in the NCAA Tournament to cement his stock, but the top-seeded Duke could be in for just that.
Duke will face off agains the winner of American and Mount St. Mary’s at the First Four in Dayton. The Blue Devils will kick off their 2025 NCAA Tournament at 1:50 p.m. CT on Friday, March 21.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.